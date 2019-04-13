Hungry? Grab A Bowl From Good Bowl 😍

This place delivers you the most delicious food bowls! I ordered Paneer steak Mac and Cheese Bowl and Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl. Mac and cheese were so properly cooked and they had a lot of veggies like corn, bell peppers, olives, and jalapenos. Loved it! And not a fan of paneer, but this dish was amazing! Rice cooked well and tasted so good along with the gravy of paneer. Absolutely loved it!
