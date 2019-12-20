Funky Sneakers, Chic Wedges Or Smart Casuals: Hush Puppies Does It All

Established in 1958, Hush Puppies has been a go-to shoe brand for shoe lovers across the globe. Apart from their cute puppy logo, it's the array of their collection and fashionable footwear which attracts us to this brand. From comfy chappals to funky sneakers and from chic formal wear to fancy heels - this well-established brand does it all.

If you're the one who for whom comfort is the number one priority, this brand is sure to take good care of your comfort by using soft and breathable fabrics. Apart from their massive shoe collection, they've got chic accessories like bags as well. So, if you're looking for buying multiple types of shoes under one-roof, this brand is for you.

What We Love: Sneakers, Slip-Ons, Boots & Ballets and Wedges

Starting Range: The average price range starts from INR 700 and upwards!