Ice-Cream For Every Mood At Kandivali West!

Did anyone say ice cream? Oh yes! Who doesn't like one? And there are days when we do crave for ice cream but we don't wish to have anything like plain vanilla we like to taste a mix of flavours biscuits choco chips and many more. So this place La crèma serves lip-smacking ice cream have been waiting to try it. La Crema is located in Kandivali Mahavir Nagar. They some amazing ice cream in crèma cones which like customised cones according to the flavour you are taking and all are worth trying. And enough for 4-5 people. They buy one get one offer every day. Also, other flavour ice creams are available in a cup or waffle cone. They also serve thick shakes and at affordable prices. A must visit place.