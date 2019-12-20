We Found Denims At 1500 Up At This Bandra Store

Bandra's got more than their fair share of shops to visit, we know. But while we were out and about near the KFC on Linking Road, we spotted this boutique with a great collection of casual menswear and women's wear at affordable rates. Ibizza's great if you're looking for denims but don't really want to shell out 3k plus. Their collection starts at INR 1500 for the denims, which we spotted in a variety of different styles as well. Besides this, you'll also find casual tops here in the INR 800-900 range. There's tops, jumpsuits, dresses, shirts, co-ord sets and more here, so it's a great place to update your wardrobe. We like that they get new stock regularly as well, so there's always something new to check out when you visit the store.