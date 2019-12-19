Treat Yourself With Varieties Of Desserts And Shakes At This Ice Cream Factory

How about having a perfect dessert place ! We found this amazing place, Shahi Durbar And Ice Cream Factory in kalyan. The vibe of the place is just wow. Absolutely, loved it and the ambience is subtle and quite nice Blueberry kulfi: The Best we had here Mad about Nutella: Tasty and quite crispy. The King Nutella Freakshake: It was good but expected more. Service: Staff is friendly and the orders were placed on time. Was nicely served and quite a hygienic place. We have already visited and loved this place and now it's your time to go and have your heart on these desserts.