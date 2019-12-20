This Affordable Designer Brand Has Edgy and Fun Prints On Ethnic Wear

To see traditional fabrics in a new, fashionable light is always refreshing, and finding Ichhavarsham, a fairly affordable indie brand playing with batiks, Bandhani and mirrorwork is an exciting thing for us! When glancing through the Surat-based brand's collection, you're likely to find heritage fabrics designed to make trendy crop-tops, skirt and blouse combos that are vibrant and feminine, and fun cutout blouses, too, in more somber shades.

Our favourite finds were a kurta-skirt combo in black and gunmetal gray, the skirt being a solid midnight black, and the kurta being one with high splits, and a subtle checkered pattern on it. We think this is a great outfit that'll make you look put together as a wedding guest, and is just the right amount of glam for festive shindigs. Paired with silver jewellery, it's a winner.

Another ensemble we loved is a tie-up black blouse, with an off-white skirt, with motifs inspired by playing cards on it. The rim of the skirt is lined with hearts, spades, clubs and diamonds in red and black. It's an offbeat piece that makes a smooth statement, but still passes off as ethnic wear.

The range starts at an affordable INR 3,000, and ends at INR 10,000, and they're happy to customize outfits for you!