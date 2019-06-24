Idlish- Relish Best Authentic And Delicious South Food In Kandivli

Pocket-friendly, Mouthwatering, Delicious & Authentic South Indian In the hunt for such a combo? Then IDlish is the best place to go to. The place offers the best authentic south Indian food. This place has all the original south food dishes with the authentic south masalas which will just blow your mind. This place beats any of south Indian restaurants in terms of their variety of south dishes and their masalas and the innovative dishes blending south food with the trending Italian food. The ambience here is just perfect and cosy and the staff here is very friendly and will help you in suggesting the best of foods. We had the amazing chance to order a few best dishes off the menu:- 1) Idli Karapodi This is a dish with mini idlis served with an in house recipe of powder served with 2 chutney. 2) Paniyaram pizziola Yet another very uncommon dish in the streets of Mumbai. This is another dish which is the south Indian paniyaram with a blend of the Italian pizza that blew your mind off. 3) Taco Dosa Yes, that's right. A taco Dosa is highly recommended. 4) Sukku Kapi A ginger coffee with a hint of jaggery to relieve all the stress. 5) Green appleade A refreshing mocktail served with cherry as a garnish. A must try❤