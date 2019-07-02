This Vibrant And Breezy Restaurant Will Definitely Make Your Day Special

Boteco at BKC is very well known for its Steak, Lamb & Beef. They have amazing beef burgers too. It literally flavours the mouth so good that it can turn a vegan to Beefeater. Their specialty is their Non-veg platter which gives different 5 types of different meat (including chicken) costing around 5.5k (it's costly but value for money). Apart from that, they also serve grilled bacon, pork, beef, lamb, chicken & prawns as single dishes ranging around 850 to 1k. The ambience is pretty chilled and the interior is eye catchy. The service is on point and the staff is too polite & respectful. Pro tip: They also do serve a cheese ball and a green chutney dip as a welcome gesture. It tastes much better without the chutney :p