If you love South Indian food then you must visit Gughan. This restaurant serves pure South Indian delicacies in a very presentable and hygienic way. The ambience is good but services a little slow. Talking about the food, they have hundreds of Dosa options that you'll actually get confused which one to have as all sound mouthwatering. Apart from dosas, they also serve starters, lassi, coffee, biryani and more. We had Lassi which was thick and sweet. Also tried the Medu Vada which was really crispy and tasty. Talking about the Dosa, was very excited to try out the Paper cheese Roast. It was huge, crispy, cheesy and just made our day. Another Dosa we tried was Ghee Milagapodi Onion Dosa. Didn't know how this would be but to be honest, I really liked it. It was unique in taste and also their speciality. Had fresh lime soda which is a must, highly refreshing. Tried the Kothu Paratha which is a combination of two mashed parathas with gravy. Found it okay not bad. We had the Sheera which was good. And finally, the filer Kaapi which was great. Overall if you'll want to experience a South Indian Dining then this place is a must-go.