The Cheater Is The Go-To Place With Stunning Ambience & Amazing Food

Had been to “The Cheaters” in ORB for Lunch. Loved the ambiance & the hospitality. It’s a fantastic place to have a cozy meal with your loved ones. Attendant Rahul and Javed recommended a few of their specialty items on the menu. So went and ordered the following: Watermelon & Kaffir Lime Lemonade: Very refreshing combination. Loved the mix. Passion Rosemary: The smoked Rosemary in the tangy passion lemonade mocktail enhances the flavor so well. Mushroom Cappuccino Soup: Warm bowl of Mushroom cappuccino soup served with one Garlic bread. Best for this monsoon. Loved the texture & the creaminess in it. If you love mushroom, simply go for it. Wild Mushroom Baklava: I have developed a soft corner for Baklava these days. Anywhere if the menu has some unique creation in the form of baklava, I want to try it. So, this was sure on my order list. Eight bite-size pieces in a tray were served. Loved the crisps flaky outer with Goat cheese and mushroom stuffing inside. The chef did a spectacular job in creating this exquisite dish. Classic Grilled Chicken Burger: Lovely presentation with a yummy open burger, French fries & salad by the side. Chargrilled Cilantro & lemon rubbed Prawns: Six pieces of jumbo prawns nicely drilled and served on a hot plate. The charcoal flavour was just perfect in the dish. Garlic & Black Pepper Rubbed Rawas: This is a must try dish (If you like fish), served on a fantastic tray with candle lights under it. Having six pieces of perfectly cooked Rawas fish in garlic butter sauce, some French fries, Veggies, Salad & baked potatoes. Simply wow. This dish is highly recommended. Banoffee Pie: Simply WOW. This was a freshly baked Pie with creamy and gooey toffee. Just order this freshly made pie & thank me later. My Verdict: If you want to cheat on your diet, “The Cheater” is the go-to place. With fantastic ambiance, very friendly staff & super tasty food, this place is highly recommended.