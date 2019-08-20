A Monsoon Special Brunch At Taj Tea House Is All That You Need

While there are beautiful cafes for coffee: one sharing profound for tea are few and in all these Taj Mahal Tea House shines. This one is a rare find and hidden gem tucked in hill road in Bandra. They recently celebrated their 4th anniversary and had some beautiful events. They also have some upcoming ones. Alongside, the curated monsoon menu is a smooth sail for a heart aching for some calm in the bustle of city. Their Monsoon Kadha is love and the ajwain Mint Chai is all that you need after a hectic day. The savouries in this range might seem a bit expensive so the normal menu can be suggested. Do check this place for a unique experience.