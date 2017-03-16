Get Beautiful Ikat Fabrics On Linking Road, Bandra, Starting At INR 200 A Metre

We heart ikat, and we like it just about anywhere – as a top, a kurti, a cushion cover or even upholstery. Though several brands sell ikat, it does often a little over budget. You can buy your own ikat from a few fabric shops. We explored this street off Linking Road in Khar that has a few fabric shops and found the best deals.

The best collection of cotton ikats we found was at Naitrikaa Fabrics. They keep their ikat collection on the first floor, and have really good prints in colours such as sea green, grey and a mix of dark blue and pink for INR 275 a metre.

Next, at V Fab, we found silk ikat fabrics, which is a more expensive ikat fabric {but also so, so gorgeous}. Deep blues to colourful triangles, for INR 975 a metre.

#LBBTip: Ask for the 20 per cent discount that they always have on offer for a better deal.