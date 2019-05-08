Enjoy A Fancy Range Of Indian Fusion At Veranda In Mumbai

Came across this quaint place quite recently situated right at the heart of the Pali Hill neighborhood in the queen of the suburbs. Veranda offers you a very fancy range of Indian fusion specials with some twists in some of the classic dishes and catchy Indianised names for the majority of them, witty humor if I may say. The same goes for the cocktails as well. Executive Chef Keith and our server for the day Dipesh made sure that nothing would come between us enjoying a lovely meal. We started off with their Pablo Picasso soup and went to try a couple of appetisers followed by the main course. We had the butter chicken arancini bombs, Rajnikanth prawns and maharaja lollipops. The bombs were something new for us, deep fried and a crunchy batter and hints of butter chicken within. The prawns were our favourite amongst the appetisers, the reason being the protein size, freshness and batter all on point. Feta cheese topped on hot fried lollipops, how can you miss that. In mains, we had Butter chicken with some cheese garlic naan - best dish of the meal. Creamy, a hint of sweetness and rich flavours. For Desserts we tired their version of a gulab jamun and ice cream combination, we enjoyed it and the portion was quite apt for two people. Overall, the whole experience was levitating. Great hospitality and some really finger licking worth food. Looking forward to dropping by soon.