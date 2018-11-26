Head To This Powai Fitness Studio For Bollywood Dancing, Yoga And Zumba

The studio boasts of dance classes, fitness programs, zumba, yoga and more. You’ll find the centre on the first floor of the Lake Homes Shopping Complex.

Impetus is a not just any studio for hire. The directors of the studio are a trio of ladies actually passionate about dance and fitness – who know what they want and where to get the best.

Each instructor is selected carefully based not just on awesome technical skills, but also the ability to teach experienced people and newcomers alike, and make everyone comfortable. The studio has a very cozy atmosphere. Some of the well-known trainers like Awez Darbar and Cornel Rodriguez work here.