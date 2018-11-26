The fit and the not so fit; dance enthusiasts, amateurs and duds {like me!} will all find a fitness class that suits their needs at the Impetus: The Studio in Powai.
Head To This Powai Fitness Studio For Bollywood Dancing, Yoga And Zumba
The studio boasts of dance classes, fitness programs, zumba, yoga and more. You’ll find the centre on the first floor of the Lake Homes Shopping Complex.
Impetus is a not just any studio for hire. The directors of the studio are a trio of ladies actually passionate about dance and fitness – who know what they want and where to get the best.
Each instructor is selected carefully based not just on awesome technical skills, but also the ability to teach experienced people and newcomers alike, and make everyone comfortable. The studio has a very cozy atmosphere. Some of the well-known trainers like Awez Darbar and Cornel Rodriguez work here.
The classes include Bollywood dance, hip hop, belly dancing, jazz and contemporary, hatha yoga and more. One month {which is eight sessions} is around INR 2,800 on average.
The different classes are a judicious mix of dance styles, fitness routines, and musical genres, and cater to a wide audience from all backgrounds, interests and age groups.
