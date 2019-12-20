Wax, Massage And Even Shop: This Bandra Salon Offers Amazing Options

Owned by a lovely lady Hemangi Trivedi, this place seems like just another usual salon, but hold back, as it is much more. Apart from the usual salon services, they also offer clothing and accessories choices thus leaving you with a total makeover.

They offer one of the best body massages I’ve had at a mere INR 600 for an hour, hitting just the right spots, releasing all the stress from the body, leaving me relaxed and refreshed.

They run various budget-friendly packages; few of them being a full-body chocolate wax and facial for INR 799, a hair spa and face massage for INR 599, an oil massage and hair trim for INR 399, a manicure and pedicure for INR 499, and a pedicure and a face pack for INR 299.

Pedicure + face pack at Rs 299