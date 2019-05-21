In House Cocktails & Vegetable Espadata At This Terrace In Andheri

Rike - Terrace Bar and Grill is yet another party place for all rooftop fanatics. The place opens post 6 pm which actually acts as a favour. Well ventilated given the sweltering heat and nicely spaced out too! The place is fairy lit. Liked the fact there are these old school lanterns placed at the corner of certain seats. Gets the rustic touch an uplift. Coming to the order - Cocktails - Traditional LIIT - all spirits with coke. Topped with ice. Chill well. Rike Punch - the fun fact is that I barely experiment with my cocktails and stick to only LIITs. This one stands strong and got me all amazed. Finely chopped fruits with vodka and the Bacardi base, an ace. Starters - Nachos overload - served with 3 dips - salsa, mayo and cheese. Gets you confused which to actually pick. Tortilla very finely fried. An underplayed dish that stood out in the entire menu. Not to forget the olives and jalapeños get the fine punch. Vegetables Espadata - skewer based individually in Paneer, potatoes, broccoli and Mushrooms. 4 pieces of each. Good to go with your drinks here. Ordered for the Veg Indian Meal for the mains - had the Paneer makhanwala, 6-7 pieces of nans, rice and tadka daal. A complete meal all the way. Served with pickles/onions aside. Overall - Terrace lovers get a new place to hang out. I loved the cocktails here. A thumbs up for changing my perception for the LIITs being the best and yes, kudos to Sammy to take care of the table really well.