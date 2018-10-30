This Place In Juhu Has Over 10 Food Trucks, Budget Alcohol & An Amazing Vibe

With its super chilled out vibe, this place reminds me of a flea market. If you love hanging out in open-air places with good music and beautiful decor, this is the place to go to. It's surrounded by food trucks like Ministry of Eggs, Phat Fork, Punjab Da Chulah, and many more. My favourite was Paleteria, the popsicle truck. They also have a wide variety of alcohol with the bar stock exchange concept. And trust me it's pretty affordable.