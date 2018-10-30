This Place In Juhu Has Over 10 Food Trucks, Budget Alcohol & An Amazing Vibe

Food Trucks

Bar Bank

Juhu, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Hotel Ramada Plaza, Juhu Tara Road, Airport Area, Juhu, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With its super chilled out vibe, this place reminds me of a flea market. If you love hanging out in open-air places with good music and beautiful decor, this is the place to go to. It's surrounded by food trucks like Ministry of Eggs, Phat Fork, Punjab Da Chulah, and many more. My favourite was Paleteria, the popsicle truck. They also have a wide variety of alcohol with the bar stock exchange concept. And trust me it's pretty affordable.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

