The collection is cute, super duper stylish and quirky, with bits of hipster here and there. We fell in love with the skater dresses, co-ords, shirt dresses, boho prints and cold shoulder tops. The collection of casual dresses is pretty drool-worthy too.
Skater Dresses, Boho Tops And More: Get A New Look Under INR 1,500 Here
The range of accessories could definitely be increased, because from what we see, we know they've got seriously good taste. Also, we'd like some party dresses for size 4 and above {most of the collection of party dresses were a size 2}.
There won't be parking space here. We walked it down while roaming around the streets of Lokhandwala. This is right behind the main market so you might want to take an auto.
