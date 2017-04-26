Everything includes cheese at the Shreeji Stall in Mumbai. They combine Indian chaats with Italian toppings and cheese, like loads of it. Loved the dilkush platter, panini and the extravaganza. If you love chaats and cheese, then there's no stopping here. The most interesting thing to see is the way he torches the cheese on top after preparation, it just looks so tasty and is absolutely delicious. Prices here are quite affordable for the amount of cheese they put in it, approximately things cost around INR 80 only.
Have You Ever Tasted Cheese Chaats? Visit This Stall In Borivali West To Try Some Now!
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
It's on the SVP road and that's the main road so no parking here. Although, people park foolishly on the road causing traffic nuisance. So book a cab before you come here to avoid the hassles.
