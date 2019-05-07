India's 24 Karat Gold Icecream Worth INR 1,000 At Huber & Holly!

Indulge in exotic classy freshly churned ice creams and desserts with lip-smacking delicious food at Huber and Holly, which I guarantee will give you the most satisfying, pleasant and extremely heavenly feeling in the world. This outlet is located in a building right opposite St. Theresa School in #Bandra West #Mumbai. The ambience is elegant, attracting a very affluent good crowd and they have both AC indoor and outdoor table seating area where the spaces are smartly utilized, lovely decor and my most favourite was the entire station, placing of breathtaking assortments and live churning of the icecreams, endless toppings, sprinkles, and Huber crumbs, along with such awesome ice cream pastries on display. The outlet serves #desserts, #icecreams, #fastfood, and Italian cuisine with only vegetarian options. Now coming to the food this is what I tried: 1. Ultimate Hazelnut Chocolate 5*/5 Rs 200 You get a personal tub of 2 scoops of delicious ice creams Ferrero and Hazelnut, Mudslide Ice cream topped with colourful Huber's crunch, Golden Hazelnut and Hazel tells. Highly Recommended for hazelnut lovers. 2. Truffle-Oh! 5*/5 Rs 200 Truffle Oh is a very innovative ice cream pastry. The Chocolate truffle sphere had gorgeous Art, with golden glaze, coated with luscious chocolate ganache and decorated with Huber's crumb and HnH chocolate logo. We finished the plate in a few mins it was so delicious. Highly Recommended! 3. Footlong Fries Truffle Parmesan 5*/5 Rs 200 Apart from Mighty Midas another attraction of HnH is the amazing footlong fries, they serve 3 variety of footlong fries, I tried the truffle Parmesan, it had cheese and coriander drizzled with truffle oil from Italy served with Mayo dip. The fries were great in presentation, fried to perfection, it was very light and so crispy. I loved the taste and the quantity was very good. Highly Recommended! 4. The Mighty Midas Rs 1000 5*/5 I think the name of this ice cream is bang on, which I am assuming is inspired by Midas a legendary king of Phrygia who in return for a good deed, he was granted one wish by the god Dionysus where he asked for the power to turn everything he touched into Gold. The popular story of Midas Touch. So here we have our Mighty Midas dig into India's most exclusive ice cream dessert. Made with over 17 incredible ingredients in a lovely waffle cone coated with chocolate and golden sprinkles, they add amazing ingredients like Huber's crumb, nutty praline, roasted almonds, generous amount of chocolate sauce, 2 huge scoops of Belgian chocolate, lovely elements of chocolate pieces, chocolate balls filled with chocolate sauce and a mighty mighty swirl of golden ice cream, with a dark chocolate bar, wrapped in 24 karat Gold leaf, HnH logo, a shot of tangy syrup, macaroons, Ruby nutties and woah it doesn't end there wait for the mighty climax when The Mighty Midas is placed on your table and the sparkling candle is lit which just takes you in another world and makes your experience reach the sky. Simply Awesome, you need to see it live and if you love chocolate this is like chocolate heaven. Outstanding creation. Highly Recommended! The quantity was so huge that we really struggled to finish this if you want to try this then do skip a meal and enjoy this ice cream. My Experience Taste: Awesome Service: Awesome Staff: Excellent Presentation: Excellent Ambience: Great Seating: Comfortable Quality: Excellent Quantity: Excellent Good Music Crowd: Trendy Price: There are good creations for every price range so it is Moderate to Very Expensive (Expensive are your, larger than life ice cream dream cones) They have also introduced Unicorn Cone recently for Rs 480 something which is equally attractive. Parking: Not Available (it's a residential area in a narrow lane) Restroom: Not Available Wheelchair Accessible (Not available, but can be seated outdoor) Overall Value for Money 5*/5