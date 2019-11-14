With a growing focus on ethically-produced and environment-friendly clothes, there’s never been a better time to go back to your roots and embrace all things khadi. Perfect for hot and humid weather (or ANY weather) this breathable fabric is being woven into stunning, contemporary designs by conscious, indie brands. So, after much sorting and sifting, here’s where we recommend you go to get your khadi fix.
Indie Brands To Make You Fall In Love With Khadi
Maati Crafts
Maati Crafts is an organisation that celebrates the cultures and traditions of India, producing indigenous clothing, hand woven and handmade in different parts of the country. If you’re looking specifically for stoles made from khadi, they’ve got a few numbers with Ajrakh hand-block prints, which is practised almost exclusively by craftsmen from the Khatri Community near Bhuj. They’ve got bags and kurta made with khadi as well.
Price: Starting at INR 2,000
Runaway Bicycle
Mumbai-based brand Runaway Bicycle takes you back to all things good and pure. Think of long, lazy afternoons, when all you did was dream of faraway places-Runaway Bicycle’s collections celebrate those idyllic moments. Sustainable, ethical fashion that never compromises with a refined aesthetic sense, the brand features only khadi, handwoven cottons and linen. Neutral colours, relaxed silhouettes and comfort, each of their collections stays true to these elements. Shop for pinafore skirts, boxy shirts, pajamas and dresses that don’t get in the way as you continue to chase beautiful moments.
Price: Starting at INR 2,900
11.11
11.11 finds its roots in khadi, so it had to make it to our list. Fabrics like khadi denim, and 300 count khadi cotton are used to make high fashion garments that have a signature 11.11 style, you’ll recognise it the moment you see it. The two most prominent colours in their collection are indigo and white, which makes their collection rather pleasing to look at. Check them out for shirts, comfy pants, dresses, jackets, and iPad and Macbook sleeves.
Price: Starting at INR 3,800
OLIO
We love OLIO‘s concept clothing, where form and functionality coincide as beautiful designs. One of their collections, Bean, showcases the best of OLIO’s stores but are also 100 per cent khadi cotton. Inspired by the warm, toasty colours of coffee, their button-down dresses, collared shirts and co-ord sets are minimalistic and structured.
Price: Starting at INR 2,500
Anita Dongre Grassroot
They work with NGOs like Mijwan, SEWA, and Khamir in Kutch, and even individual artisans with specific skills (like dyeing, for instance) to create products that marry design with social consciousness. The style at Anita Dongre Grassroot is simple enough to look fuss-free but the silhouettes make sure the end product looks clean and sophisticated. Tops, tunics, pinafore dresses, you’ll find them here in white, indigo, and lime, with an occasional pocket thrown in.
Price: Starting at INR 2,990
Brass Tacks
Moving away from subtle, neutral hues, Chennai-based Brass Tacks creates vibrant, contemporary clothing with cotton, khadi, modal and silk fabric. They focus on the ‘nuts and bolts’ aspect of quality fashion-fabric, fit and tailoring. The bigger picture is to transform traditional Indian textiles into modern-day clothing.
Price: Starting at INR 1,410
Nicobar
This brand, just like its name, takes on the tropical style the whole year around, with enough changes in each collection to reflect the particular season. The use of natural fabrics, and simple, airy silhouettes makes everything here super chic, clean, and contemporary. Their ivory khadi clothing in particular is great for hot, humid days when you want to look effortlessly cool yet be absolutely comfortable.
Price: Starting at INR 750
Love The World Today
Inspired by childhood and crafted for children, Love The World Today crafts sustainable clothing for girls and boys so that their love affair with khadi begins early. The coolest thing about the brand, however, is that you can return the clothes to Love The World Today when your child outgrows them and in doing so, they’re making the concept of reusing and recycling fashionable. The collection is dominated by happy hues, and there’s a lot of chambray blue and sunny yellow.
Price: Starting at INR 1,150
The Pot Plant
If you’ve got no love for fitted, fussy clothing, what The Pot Plant has to offer should be right up your alley. They try to enhance green living through their eco-friendly collections that include lowers, maxi dresses, anti-fit dresses, tank tops, and more. We love that each and every outfit is super comfortable and gives us enough room to move around freely.
Price: Starting at INR 3,000
Bunosilo
First things first, how cool is this name! All the products (clothing as well as accessories, made under the brand are handmade and use fabric and elements that have been locally sourced. Aside from their own brand, they even curate things from other indie brands that follow the same philosophy as they do. As far as khadi goes, you can expect simple dresses with stripes and checks for women and solid coloured shirts for men.
Price: Starting at INR 1,350
Comments (0)