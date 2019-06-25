Indigo Burger Project - A New Burger Hub In The Suburbs

Indigo Burger Project! New place alert in Andheri West. So the Bandra has BKC which is not just Industrial but a food hub now, similarly Andheri ain't no less. Laxmi Industrial Estate has so many restaurants and cafes booming every day. One new addition is the Indigo Burger Project which is a division of Indigo Delicatessen. I visited IBP day before yesterday to savour some insane burgers but hold on, they have a lot more than burgers. This eatery serves pasta, pizzas, sides, shakes and even Sandwiches though burgers are the USP. I began with a burger of course to binge the best first. What I Tried? Chicken Thanos Burger: So this is the recommended burger at IBP. If you're a person who can bear way too spicy food they also have a special burger for you. So the Thanos is a double chicken patty burger with a layer of egg and sauce, iceberg and soft bun. It's buttery and delicious. The chicken patty is not a deep fried one but minced chicken with herbs. I would say its a must try. Chicken Popcorn: Chicken popcorn can never go wrong so ya just order it. Meaty Pizza: So this could have been better. Didn't like the aroma of sauce used and also pizza needs to be more cheesy. Red Velvet Shake: This was good. Something better than regular chocolate and Vanilla. Cold Coffee: When Mumbai is already confused about the weather, I'm still sipping cold beverages. This was good light coffee with vanilla ice cream. Blackberry Mocktail: So generally cafes use just an artificial syrup to colour the drink but here a good crush was used and the drink had actual berries. So I would recommend Indigo Burger Project for burgers majorly and also try the shakes here. Good humble service. It's a small cosy place with 2-3 indoor tables and a few outdoor.