Indikitchen is a nice outlet located at Goregaon. The delivery of this outlet is also very good. They serve various north Indian dishes here and the food here is very tasty. I ordered a lot of food from here. 1. Malai chicken tenders - these malai chicken tenders were amazing. The flavours of malai were just so yummy 2. Butter chicken - the butter chicken was a little different it was not even sweet and not spicy as well. 3.bombaiya kheema pav - the kheema was good. There was a nice flavour of coriander in it. 4. Chicken tikka biryani - the Biryani was good, it tasted nice with all the garam masalas in it. 5. Olive cheese naan - by far the best naan I ever tasted. The size of it was huge. There was lots of cheese in it. It went well with every dish. 6.dal makhani - the classic dal makhani was very classy. 7. Gulab jamun - the gulab jamun was good, it was soft and not oversweet. In all, I loved my meal here. It was an amazing experience to order from here. The food was mouthwatering and scrumptious. You should also try out food from the Indikitchen.
Indikitchen Serves Amazing North Indian Food, Order Right Away!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Great For
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Family
