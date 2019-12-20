Indikitchen Serves Amazing North Indian Food, Order Right Away!

Indikitchen is a nice outlet located at Goregaon. The delivery of this outlet is also very good. They serve various north Indian dishes here and the food here is very tasty. I ordered a lot of food from here. 1. Malai chicken tenders - these malai chicken tenders were amazing. The flavours of malai were just so yummy 2. Butter chicken - the butter chicken was a little different it was not even sweet and not spicy as well. 3.bombaiya kheema pav - the kheema was good. There was a nice flavour of coriander in it. 4. Chicken tikka biryani - the Biryani was good, it tasted nice with all the garam masalas in it. 5. Olive cheese naan - by far the best naan I ever tasted. The size of it was huge. There was lots of cheese in it. It went well with every dish. 6.dal makhani - the classic dal makhani was very classy. 7. Gulab jamun - the gulab jamun was good, it was soft and not oversweet. In all, I loved my meal here. It was an amazing experience to order from here. The food was mouthwatering and scrumptious. You should also try out food from the Indikitchen.