Indie Chic: These 8 Indo-Western Dresses Are Perfect For The Festive Season

img-gallery-featured
Tired of the same old ethnic outfits and looking to stand out this festive season? We've got a list of great Indo-Western outfits for you to try out when the regular just won't cut it!

Blue Ikat Ele Embroidered Maxi Dress

This cotton dress in Ikat fabric features pretty three-fourth sleeves. It's in a gorgeous bright blue with a white border and we love the bright elephant detailing on the pockets. (Yes, pockets!) It's perfect if you like a no-fuss look that you can amp up with chunky accessories!

Clothing Stores

Cocktail House

Handloom Pin Stripes Yoke Dress with Dupatta

Blending contemporary and traditional styles, this two-piece outfit is perfect for a festive evening. Elegant and embellished with beautiful detailing, this dress with a dupatta is perfect for that festive dinner out.

Clothing Stores

Jharonka

Embroidered Off-Shoulder Short Dress

If you're looking for a more light, casual option, this short off-shoulder dress from Zachi may be just the thing! In a bold red colour, with bell sleeves and vibrant embroidery, it's super wearable and pretty too.
Clothing Stores

Zachi

Pattern Embroidered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Looking to go a bit more glam? Then this floor-length in a rich plum color with an embroidered bodice is a great pick from Untung. We say pair it with a pair of nice heels or if comfort is key, then a pair of strappy flats to rock the look.

Clothing Stores

Untung

Hand Block Contrast Floral Print Maxi Dress

This lovely number from Lavanya The Label is a floor-length cotton dress with beautiful flared bell sleeves. We love the floral print and tassel detailing on this one.

Clothing Stores

Lavanya - The Label

Gold Detail Fit & Flare Closed Neck Dress

This deep green outfit from Idalia is inspired by the anarkali style and we love the way the bodice flares gently in such a flattering way! It's a gorgeous deep green too, and the touch of bling from the gold detailing makes it a great option for evening wear.
Clothing Stores

Idalia

Hand Block Print Tassel Detail Dress

This floor-length dress from Cocktail House features a dramatic flare, floral print and lovely tassels for that extra detailing. We love the magenta border on the hem and sleeves, so festive indeed!

Clothing Stores

Cocktail House

Geometric Print Long Line Jacket & Dress Set

We love a bit of geometric action in our wardrobes, simply because it's such a fun way to break the monotony of the usual floral prints. This two-piece set from Myshka comes complete with a long-line jacket and dress. Pair with chunky accessories and heels and you've got a look for your evening out!

Clothing Stores

Myshka