Indulge In Luxurious Spa At This Mediterranean Themed Retreat!

So recently I visited Spa La vie by L'Occitane for an experience at their sprawling 8000 sqft wellness sanctuary nestled in a magnificent standalone building in Lower Parel Mumbai and being a spa junkie I was excited to try out their services. Spa la vie is Mumbai's only largest & luxurious Mediterranean themed retreat and offers multiple kinds of massages and therapy with dedicated rooms for the same. It also features one of Mumbai's only Hammams. One can escape to a Water ensconced Lounge before or after your treatment, indulge in Provencal-inspired rituals on a heated stone Hammam bed, pamper the body and the face with Shea from Burkina Faso, Immortelle from Corsica and Almond from Haute-Provence, enjoy Aromachologie soaking ceremonies in free-standing Bathtubs in every treatment room, feel refreshed in your private steam chamber after a revitalizing signature L'Occitane massage, spend soulful moments in the VIP Couple's Suites, host an intimate Spa Soiree with your friends and embrace freshness with the 20 foot living Green Wall in the Spa courtyard. Treatments offered at the Spa include Massages, Facials, Scrubs, Wraps, Ayurveda, Hammam Rituals, Couple's Treatments and Manicures/Pedicures. The Spa also makes a unique space to host Spa Parties. You can also Gift your friends and loved ones a memorable and luxurious experience at Spa la Vie by L'Occitane. They have individual spa room, VIP couple massages, facial room and hammam room which is a wet treatment and not easily available in India. So if you are looking to indulge in luxurious spa experience soaked in the richness of traditional art of healing and wellness, I would highly recommend this place.