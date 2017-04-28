Indulge In Some Shaken Salads This Summer At JW Sahar!

Fine Dining

JW Cafe - JW Marriott

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, IA Project Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The exceptionally talented team of chefs at JW Sahar have reinvented the way we see salads. The 'Shaken Salads' are a summer delight made of layers of fresh vegetables or meats that come bundled in jars. The Greek salad and the panatela are a must-have and so are the grilled chicken and seafood citrus salad.

What's My Pro Tip

Make a reservation for the Sunday brunch.

Anything Else

The meals costs INR 2,500 per person plus taxes.

