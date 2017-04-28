The exceptionally talented team of chefs at JW Sahar have reinvented the way we see salads. The 'Shaken Salads' are a summer delight made of layers of fresh vegetables or meats that come bundled in jars. The Greek salad and the panatela are a must-have and so are the grilled chicken and seafood citrus salad.
Indulge In Some Shaken Salads This Summer At JW Sahar!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Marol Naka
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip
Make a reservation for the Sunday brunch.
Anything Else
The meals costs INR 2,500 per person plus taxes.
