Indulge Yourself In Healthy And Guilt Free Delicacies

Garde manger which means "Keeper of the Food" in French. Garde Manger Café is a cute and cosy cafe located in the locality of Vile parle. Garde Manger Café offers An All-New Healthy Menu, They have a healthy alternative to most things that we love to eat the most. Surely the right place to indulge yourselves in irresistible and guilt-free delicious vegetarian food while satisfying your cravings. Cafe had indoor and as well as outdoor seatings available, They had a live Salad bar section where you can get yourself customised salads as per your preferences and tastebuds. The hospitality was good at the cafe, The Staff's were helpful and the response was prompt. We Ordered : • Smoothies Activated charcoal smoothie Nutella Smoothie •Morsels Soya Kheema Pav Paneer tikka steak ( Highly Recommended ) • Flatbread Farmers Flatbread • Burgers Spinach cottage cheese and corn burger • Dimsums Water chestnut and corn Dimsums •Buddha Bowl Avacado, roasted Veggies Quinoa and chickpea •Desserts Belgian chocolate multigrain waffles