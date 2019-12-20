Rejouce Yourself In Nostalgic Flavours Of North Indian Food At Tamak!

Bringing back nostalgic flavours from the Northern part of India, Tamak is the place to be for all the Indian food connoisseurs. An unsurpassed take on classic North Indian cuisine – Tamak is one of Mumbai's favourite culinary destinations. The kitchen is helmed by the talented Chef Vikram Arora who has previously been with Four Season Hotel. The menu consists of various classic, mouth-watering dishes, giving the patrons the true taste of North India. The menu influences dishes from Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, giving you traditional recipes on your plate. Curated by master chef Vikram Arora, his dishes are inspired by season’s freshest produce, giving the guests unparalleled dining experience. The signature dishes are Truffle essence, Mushroom chives cheese, Sea salt kulcha, Palak and pan patta chaat, Ranjit shahi paneer, Ambala chicken curry, Kala channa ka halwa, Jamun kulfi, Phalsa sharbat, etc. Location: 6, Ahiya Apartments, Corner Of 16th Road, Main Avenue, Behind Rajesh Khanna Garden, Santacruz West, Mumbai. Contact Number: +919029995555