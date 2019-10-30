Indulge Yourself In Scrumptious Mexican & Spanish Cuisine

Poco Loco is an experimental tapas bar which has recently opened in the locality of Khar. It is a chemistry-based Spanish and Mexican Tapas Bar & Cafe is all set to serve up some experimentally molecular concoctions inspired by Latin American flavours. The décor is inspired by a laboratory and the interior all done in Vibrant Pink. In the restaurant, you can see lights made of test tubes and beakers, and a wall with a funky take on the periodic table. The restaurant has an indoor area available for seating. They have comfy couches seatings available for the larger groups. They also have a stacked up bar to get you tipsy. Poco Loco mainly emphasis on molecular gastronomy to experiment with Mexican and Spanish cuisine as per Indian palate, They also have vegetarian & Jain options available for the diners. We Ordered, In Soup: * Mango Gazpacho In Small Bites: * Gambas Al Ajillo In Loco Breads: *Cordero Picado & Pollo Picanto Al Queso