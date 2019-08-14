Indulge Yourself In Great Food & Drinks At Tamasha!

Located in Lower Parel, Tamasha is a party spot one must head to. From drinks to the delicious food served in a great way they have it all. Kumar Shetty served us well. The ambience and decor are beautiful and lively. I would highly recommend Kheema Pav, Mini Kheema Kulchas, Chicken tikka masala with laccha parathas, I have to say this they have the best laccha parathas with few spices making it amazing. And the showstopper dessert called Vanilla ice cream Truffle. Overall a great place to hang out.