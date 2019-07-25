Indulge Yourself In The Lush Green Beauty Of Mulshi - Camp Temgarh

Visited this place last weekend with three of my girlfriend's. We started our journey from Mumbai at around 7.30 and reached the campsite at 12.30 cos we were lost on the way and it took us 15-20 mins to find the right path. On reaching the site one of the staff members came to receive us to give us a jovial welcome. The place was serene and looked more beautiful than the pictures and the rains simply added more beauty to the lush green mountains, trees and plants there. They have bungalows, cottages, Swiss tents and dormitory-style bungalow. We took the cottage room and it cost us 2500 pp which included all the meals. The cottage was very well maintained with a mesmerising view. Coming to the food and services; food served was delicious and was served piping hot like fulka, rotis, hot omelette etc., which included lunch, dinner, evening snacks and high tea and breakfast. Cautious staff and excellent service. Lots of games available like football, badminton, table tennis, pool table, trampoline and a giant projector to enjoy Cricket matches provides. They also have a swimming pool but it's a bit small. Overall we had a great time there. A perfect place to get away from all the chaos and the digital world as you won't get network there (no network for Vodafone and Airtel) and get close to nature. Also, you can have corporate events here.