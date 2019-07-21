The city's got a sea of malls but a few manage to take the cake away with their grandeur, services, and what they house inside them. We've been to the smaller Infiniti Mall in Andheri, and we've been to its elder sister in Malad too. And what we like better is not even a question that you should ask. So if you've been wanting to lessen the weight of your wallet off late and are looking for some retail therapy, drive down to Malad's Infiniti Mall and keep this list handy in case the plethora of women's wear brands confuse you.
Retail Therapy Goals: Ladies, You Just Can't Miss Out On These Brands At Malad's Infiniti Mall
For The Love Of Kurtas And Lehengas
Soch
Soch stays true to its name and literally makes you think hard about what to pick because everything is so on point in this store. Their collections in kurtis, stoles, dupattas, sarees and lehengas are hand-picked from different corners of the country. And their fabric ranges from cotton, chiffon and crepes to silk, brocade and voiles. Just pick your style and create a statement here.
Global Desi
There's nothing that we don't love about this brand. It brings global styles to you, in Indian threadwork and weave. While we adore the fact that their collection is mainly a juxtaposition of the Indian and western world, we also like their pretty desi kurtis with churidaar sets and the varied collection of boho-jewellery that they keep getting across all outlets.
Mustard
When size is a problem, you must know that Mustard has got your back. Their regular plus-size kurtis are not just fashionable but also pretty light and soft to drape. If you're looking for indo-western formals (shirts, short kurtis, and trousers), you'll get your size here without hunting around too much. They also have a killer website and if you're feeling the chill, you can invest in their comfy pullovers and jackets.
Neeru's
W
W houses apparel for the contemporary Indian woman. And if you identify with their style, you must raid their store at Infiniti Malad. Their collection borrows inspiration from the latest fashion trends in the west, and uses it to give birth to silhouettes and patterns that a modern and independent Indian woman would love to purchase. Get yourself some indo-western kurtas from this brand, and be assured that you won't regret.
All Things Western
Zink London
This one's a new addition to the mall, and its the only store Zink has in the city. They've got dresses for all occasions which makes picking and choosing easier. If you're a lover of floral prints then definitely get yourself a shrug and a dress from here.
Deal Jeans
Hoarder of denims? We bet you'll bookmark this store at first sight. They've got jeans in red, blue, grey and black, that look dope no matter what the party's about. Be it their tops, tunics, dresses, or denims, know that when you wear their collection, you're dressed to kill.
Cover Story
Everyone knows of the chic dresses and jumpsuits in pastels that Cover Story's known for. But have you seen their gorgeous AF metallic shoes? Mainly in beige, black, cream, brown and white, we love how minimal yet elegant the designs are and if only we had all the money of the world, we would have taken them all back home with us.
Forever New
The dresses at Forever New emit playful vibes with styles that include ruffles and frills. From bright pops to warm pastels, the brand's got something for everyone. We love how royal everything looks at the store and we have our eyes on their pink pastel midi-gown that just needs a pearl necklace and earrings to complete the look.
Vero Moda
We're fond of their latest collection of slit skirts in different prints, and what we also love here is their tops and trousers that serve as great outfits for work. Their style is non-fussy and neat.
Promod
- upwards: ₹ 1500
And
And will leave you wanting to amp up your wardrobe with jumpsuits because their collection is not only suitable for parties, but they have an array of work-wear options too. They're all too pretty to not be liked TBH.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Lingerie-Love
La Senza
The mall's got some really trustworthy brands when it comes to lingeries and if you've planning that vacay in Goa but want to touch and feel your lingerie before buying it, heading to La Senza here is a superb idea. They've got an insane range in bras, and bralettes that make you feel super confident when you wear them.
Wacoal
Wacoal's an excellent choice for chiffon chemises and satin night gowns, apart from their variety in bras, bra-tops, and bralettes. You want the best fitting, you go here. Simple.
Zivame
Marks And Spencers
Blazers, coats, jackets, jumpsuits, lingerie, shirts, skirts, blouses, dresses, active-wear and much more. You name it and Marks And Spencers won't disappoint you. However, what they're really known for is their lingerie (soft, itch-free, and good quality)
