The thought of an infinity pool usually transports one to scenes in Greece, Singapore or even the USA. It’s little known that Mumbai, despite all its space constraints, has three seemingly limitless infinity swimming pools that you can swim in. You may become a member of some, and others require you to book a room to dip into the waters. Use this list the next time you need some downtime, and a feeling of getting away from the city without actually doing so.
Three Infinity Pools To Dive Into For An Amazing View Of Mumbai
The St Regis Hotel, Lower Parel
Palladium Mall has a side exit which leads to the luxurious St Regis hotel. There on the 10th floor is an infinity pool and bar surrounded by palm trees. The pool itself is of 25 m length, 12 ft in breadth, and it is 4 ft deep throughout, and looks out to the view of the city. There is a pool bar when you get thirsty, and cabanas and pool chairs to lounge on post your workout. Even if you aren’t a guest at the hotel, you may become a member or avail a day pass, giving you access to the entire wellness centre – the gym, pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.
Timings: 6am–10pm daily
Price: Day pass is for INR 2,900, monthly membership for INR 23,000
Intercontinental Hotel, Marine Drive
We bet you’ve admired the pretty lights of Marine Drive from all spots – the backseat of your car, the promenade in front of the sea, a {lucky} friend’s balcony – but not from an infinity pool that stares right down at it, almost melting into the city skyline. The pool at Intercontinental Hotel does just that, and is right next to the popular Dome. It’s located on the 8th floor, is 4.5 feet deep through its length and is 30 feet by 15 feet in size. You can’t however, dive into it, unless you’re already staying at the hotel. Next staycation with the fam, maybe?
Timings: 7am -6.30pm
Holiday Inn, Andheri
The Holiday Inn near the airport has a mesmerising infinity pool, which you can even call one of the best in the city. It’s 5 feet deep and the length runs up to around 15 metres. Like all things good in life, however, it doesn’t come easy, and unless you’re a guest, access is restricted. Here’s hoping {for the first time} that our flight gets delayed and we are put up at this hotel. Keep your costumes ready, in case, amigos.
Timings: 6-8pm
