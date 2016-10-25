Three Infinity Pools To Dive Into For An Amazing View Of Mumbai

Palladium Mall has a side exit which leads to the luxurious St Regis hotel. There on the 10th floor is an infinity pool and bar surrounded by palm trees. The pool itself is of 25 m length, 12 ft in breadth, and it is 4 ft deep throughout, and looks out to the view of the city. There is a pool bar when you get thirsty, and cabanas and pool chairs to lounge on post your workout. Even if you aren’t a guest at the hotel, you may become a member or avail a day pass, giving you access to the entire wellness centre – the gym, pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

Timings: 6am–10pm daily

Price: Day pass is for INR 2,900, monthly membership for INR 23,000