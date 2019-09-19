InOrbit Vashi is HUGE! From luxury brands to household stores, the mall promises variety and diversity in terms of brands, products and pricing. And when it comes to listing our favourite malls in the city, this one definitely makes it to the top five.
Men, here are few brands you should be eyeing when shopping in the mall.
Allen Solly To Manyavar: Men's Brands To See
Louis Phillipe
Got a big event you want to rock a suit for? Head here to get an investment piece that will have you looking dapper AF for many occasions to come. What Louis Philippe also specializes in is their signature collection. It comprises various gifting options for ties, belts, footwear, and shirts.
Tommy Hilfiger
We love this brand predominantly for their easygoing, yet well-tailored casuals. Head here if you want to make heads turn on Casual Friday, and when you’re out on the town.
Manyavar
It’s gonna be wedding season before you know it, and if you have a few to attend this year, you might as well invest in great outfits. Head to Manyavar for their huge range of traditional men’s wear.
Allen Solly
Another premium brand is a preferred choice of clothing for young professionals for their minimalist designs, soft fabric and soothing colours. From tailored shirts to casual t-shirts and from chic suits to formal pants, head to Allen Solly if you're looking for a killer outfit for a special occasion or meeting.
Arrow
A well-established brand, this US based brand has been a favourite amongst men, especially for formals and office wear. Great texture and rich fabrics are some ingredients of all their men wear including shirts, pants and suits. And the brand also offers an array of sports shirts and special summer collection which are both fashionable and comfortable.
Blackberrys
Blackberrys is great for formals as, but we have to say, we adore the Urban Blackberrys collection - the range has spunky, textured prints that are perfect for the club, or a bougie dinner. If you're looking for formal wear, this store has you covered. Stylish and functional, their clothing range includes office and work wear basics like shirts, trousers, blazers, ties and suits.
Colour Plus
Launched by the popular men brand - Raymonds, Color Plus is the casual version of it. Expect comfy, printed and patterned shirts, pants and t-shirts for daily wear and office wear. Just like their parent brand, Colour Plus too reflects top-notch quality, bright colours and value for money. Our favourites? Chinos for every day of the week!
Fossil
Whether you're looking to gift something luxurious or want to pamper yourself with something minimalist yet elegant, Fossil is here to solve your woes. Classy watches, chic bags and contemporary accessories, this brand needs no introduction. If you're a tech freak, their smart accessories and innovative products is something you could invest in.
Van Heusen
From affordable to luxurious and high-end style, Van Heusen offers formal wear and party wear for men, women and children. Also, they offer a variety for special sizes ranging from XL-XXXL. Apart from professional wear, Van Heusen has a range of collection for trendy sportswear called Athleisure. What’s special about these? They’re designed smartly using technology with features like quick dry, anti-stat technology and stain relief.
Vitruvien
Woodland
Looking for a pair of classy yet sturdy shoes? Woodland is one of the best brands to shop from. There's no doubt about Woodland being the best and the sturdiest when it comes to their safari pants, jackets, and shoes, and if you're a trekker or an avid traveller, you've got to invest on some essentials from here.
