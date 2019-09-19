Allen Solly To Manyavar: Men's Brands To See

InOrbit Vashi is HUGE! From luxury brands to household stores, the mall promises variety and diversity in terms of brands, products and pricing. And when it comes to listing our favourite malls in the city, this one definitely makes it to the top five.

Men, here are few brands you should be eyeing when shopping in the mall.

Louis Phillipe

Got a big event you want to rock a suit for? Head here to get an investment piece that will have you looking dapper AF for many occasions to come. What Louis Philippe also specializes in is their signature collection. It comprises various gifting options for ties, belts, footwear, and shirts.

Clothing Stores

Louis Philippe

4.4

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop F-37, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Tommy Hilfiger

We love this brand predominantly for their easygoing, yet well-tailored casuals. Head here if you want to make heads turn on Casual Friday, and when you’re out on the town.

Clothing Stores

Tommy Hilfiger

3.0

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-14, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Manyavar

It’s gonna be wedding season before you know it, and if you have a few to attend this year, you might as well invest in great outfits. Head to Manyavar for their huge range of traditional men’s wear.

Clothing Stores

Manyavar

3.7

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop F-11, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Allen Solly

Another premium brand is a preferred choice of clothing for young professionals for their minimalist designs, soft fabric and soothing colours. From tailored shirts to casual t-shirts and from chic suits to formal pants, head to Allen Solly if you're looking for a killer outfit for a special occasion or meeting. 

Clothing Stores

Allen Solly

4.4

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-6, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Arrow

A well-established brand, this US based brand has been a favourite amongst men, especially for formals and office wear. Great texture and rich fabrics are some ingredients of all their men wear including shirts, pants and suits. And the brand also offers an array of sports shirts and special summer collection which are both fashionable and comfortable.

Clothing Stores

Arrow

4.2

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop F-6, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Blackberrys

Blackberrys is great for formals as, but we have to say, we adore the Urban Blackberrys collection - the range has spunky, textured prints that are perfect for the club, or a bougie dinner. If you're looking for formal wear, this store has you covered. Stylish and functional, their clothing range includes office and work wear basics like shirts, trousers, blazers, ties and suits. 

Clothing Stores

Blackberrys

3.6

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop F-36, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Colour Plus

Launched by the popular men brand - Raymonds, Color Plus is the casual version of it. Expect comfy, printed and patterned shirts, pants and t-shirts for daily wear and office wear. Just like their parent brand, Colour Plus too reflects top-notch quality, bright colours and value for money.  Our favourites? Chinos for every day of the week! 

Clothing Stores

ColorPlus

4.3

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-17, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Fossil

Whether you're looking to gift something luxurious or want to pamper yourself with something minimalist yet elegant, Fossil is here to solve your woes. Classy watches, chic bags and contemporary accessories, this brand needs no introduction. If you're a tech freak, their smart accessories and innovative products is something you could invest in. 

Accessories

Fossil

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-41, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Van Heusen

From affordable to luxurious and high-end style, Van Heusen offers formal wear and party wear for men, women and children. Also, they offer a variety for special sizes ranging from XL-XXXL. Apart from professional wear, Van Heusen has a range of collection for trendy sportswear called Athleisure. What’s special about these? They’re designed smartly using technology with features like quick dry, anti-stat technology and stain relief. 

Clothing Stores

Van Heusen

3.9

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop F-35, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Vitruvien

Always on a hunt for that perfect fitting shirt? Well, Vitruvien is here to rescue you. Known for their customization and tailoring services, this brand will ensure you get a perfectly customized shirt of your choice. Regular fit or petite fit, design your shirt from the scratch. 
Clothing Stores

Vitruvien

4.0

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop VKF-2, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Woodland

Looking for a pair of classy yet sturdy shoes? Woodland is one of the best brands to shop from. There's no doubt about Woodland being the best and the sturdiest when it comes to their safari pants, jackets, and shoes, and if you're a trekker or an avid traveller, you've got to invest on some essentials from here.

Shoe Stores

Woodland

3.9

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-21, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Zodiac

Stripes, patterns and monochrome. If you're like your shirts with fine patterns and prints, Zodiac is the brand for you. While they are popularly known for their shirts, we are particularly fans of their chic collection of ties, accessories and fancy club wear. 
Clothing Stores

Zodiac

4.3

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-44, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

