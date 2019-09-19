Vero Moda To Global Desi: Women's Brands To Shop At

From premium brands to local business and from luxury to household items - InOrbit Mall in Vashi - promises variety and diversity in terms of brands, products and pricing. And when it comes to listing our favourite malls in the city, this one definitely makes it to the top five.

Ladies, here are few brands you should be eyeing when shopping in the mall.

Westside

For most shoppers, Westside is a BAE. No wonder, it's our trusted choice for every part of your ensemble - clothes, shoes, accessories, bags and lingerie. They’ve also got a great collection of sleepwear and gym wear. The best part? It's all so so cost-effective. 

Clothing Stores

Westside

4.2

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 41 & 42, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Aurelia

What caught our eye at Aurelia were the summery kurtis in countless patterns and styles. Head here to stock up on crisp, yet breezy outfits that’ll pull you through Mumbai's heat! Apart from chic Indian wear, they've even got an array of comfy bottomwear including leggings, palazzos and salwars. 

Clothing Stores

Aurelia

Inorbit Mall, Palm Beach Road, Sector 30 A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Global Desi

A favourite for anyone who’s about the boho vibe, Global Desi’s got sombre, classic outfits that are work-appropriate, and fun, printed tops, skirts, palazzos and more that are perfect for a weekend lunch. Their comfortable outfits are apparently even favourites of celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and many more. 
Clothing Stores

Global Desi

4.6

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

BIBA

Scouring the mall for occasion wear? Straight head to BIBA. While the outfits on display are fairly OTT, they’ll gladly show you the more low-key, simple and minimalist outfits if that’s your vibe. You'll have great fun trying to mix and match outfits here as well! 

Clothing Stores

Biba

4.1

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 39, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Soch

Another hit for traditional wear, Soch has a more heritage-oriented approach to fashion. Find ensembles here that are inspired by traditional fabrics and patterns. They’re classy, well-tailored and so, so elegant.

Clothing Stores

Soch

3.9

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop F-15, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

AND

We love this brand because it seamlessly combines fashion, comfort and simplicity. We'd recommend you shop from this brand if you're looking to stock up on collection for your office wear and chic casual wear. From their entire collection, we love AND for their shirts and formal pants which are not heavy on pockets and long-lasting. 

Clothing Stores

AND Store

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 3, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

109°F

If you're looking for funky western wear, this store the mall is where you need to head. From printed jumpsuits, comfy dresses, funky sweatshirts, crop tops, shorts etc. - they do it all. We particularly loved their collection of summery and printed dresses which can be worn at multiple occasions including brunches, coffee date or shopping even. 

Clothing Stores

109°F

3.3

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 7, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Go Colours

Our go-to for bottom wear, Go Colours offers an amazing variety of leggings, pajamas, palazzos etc. Pajamas for jogging, leggings for Indian wear or palazzos for your tank tops - ace your outfit with their bottom wear. Another reason we love them is their bright coloured collection which includes yellow, orange, red, pink etc. 

Clothing Stores

Go Colors

4.7

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Jealous 21

Popular for their denims, Jealous 21 is our go-to for cost-effective yet quality denim and jeans. From petite fit to ripped ones - they've got it all. Apart from offering an array of jeans, we love them for their cool tops and t-shirts with quirky and sassy text and quotes. 

Clothing Stores

Jealous21

3.4

Inorbit Mall, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

    Jashn

    A wedding or a festive occasion coming up? Well, Jashn is where you need to head to solve all your traditional woes under one roof. Fancy lehengas, cocktail gowns, Indo-western kurtis, quirky blouses, salwar, fabrics - they do it all. 

    Clothing Stores

    Jashn

    3.7

    Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 26, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

    Wishful

    Known for their contemporary and mix & match style, Wishful’s collection is heavily inspired by the West, which is seamlessly blended with Indian tastes. Bold prints, bright shades and modern touch - their collection is all set to provide a complete wardrobe solution to modern women. 

    Clothing Stores

    W For Woman - Wishful

    4.4

    Inorbit Mall, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

    Vero Moda

    Another premium brand we love for their chic designs, minimalist fashion and quality fabrics, Vero Moda is ideal if you're looking for comfortable yet elegant professional and office wear. Although, slightly on a higher end, their collection will make sure it was worth the money spent! 
    Clothing Stores

    Vero Moda

    4.3

    Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 23, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

    Marks & Spencer

    Blazers, coats, jackets, jumpsuits, lingerie, shirts, skirts, blouses, dresses, active-wear and much more. You name it and Marks & Spencer won't disappoint you. However, what they're really known for is their lingerie (soft, itch-free, and good quality). 

    Clothing Stores

    Marks & Spencer

    Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 32, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

