Ladies, here are few brands you should be eyeing when shopping in the mall.
Vero Moda To Global Desi: Women's Brands To Shop At
Westside
For most shoppers, Westside is a BAE. No wonder, it's our trusted choice for every part of your ensemble - clothes, shoes, accessories, bags and lingerie. They’ve also got a great collection of sleepwear and gym wear. The best part? It's all so so cost-effective.
Aurelia
What caught our eye at Aurelia were the summery kurtis in countless patterns and styles. Head here to stock up on crisp, yet breezy outfits that’ll pull you through Mumbai's heat! Apart from chic Indian wear, they've even got an array of comfy bottomwear including leggings, palazzos and salwars.
Global Desi
BIBA
Scouring the mall for occasion wear? Straight head to BIBA. While the outfits on display are fairly OTT, they’ll gladly show you the more low-key, simple and minimalist outfits if that’s your vibe. You'll have great fun trying to mix and match outfits here as well!
Soch
Another hit for traditional wear, Soch has a more heritage-oriented approach to fashion. Find ensembles here that are inspired by traditional fabrics and patterns. They’re classy, well-tailored and so, so elegant.
AND
We love this brand because it seamlessly combines fashion, comfort and simplicity. We'd recommend you shop from this brand if you're looking to stock up on collection for your office wear and chic casual wear. From their entire collection, we love AND for their shirts and formal pants which are not heavy on pockets and long-lasting.
109°F
If you're looking for funky western wear, this store the mall is where you need to head. From printed jumpsuits, comfy dresses, funky sweatshirts, crop tops, shorts etc. - they do it all. We particularly loved their collection of summery and printed dresses which can be worn at multiple occasions including brunches, coffee date or shopping even.
Go Colours
Our go-to for bottom wear, Go Colours offers an amazing variety of leggings, pajamas, palazzos etc. Pajamas for jogging, leggings for Indian wear or palazzos for your tank tops - ace your outfit with their bottom wear. Another reason we love them is their bright coloured collection which includes yellow, orange, red, pink etc.
Jealous 21
Popular for their denims, Jealous 21 is our go-to for cost-effective yet quality denim and jeans. From petite fit to ripped ones - they've got it all. Apart from offering an array of jeans, we love them for their cool tops and t-shirts with quirky and sassy text and quotes.
Jashn
A wedding or a festive occasion coming up? Well, Jashn is where you need to head to solve all your traditional woes under one roof. Fancy lehengas, cocktail gowns, Indo-western kurtis, quirky blouses, salwar, fabrics - they do it all.
Wishful
Known for their contemporary and mix & match style, Wishful’s collection is heavily inspired by the West, which is seamlessly blended with Indian tastes. Bold prints, bright shades and modern touch - their collection is all set to provide a complete wardrobe solution to modern women.
Vero Moda
Marks & Spencer
Blazers, coats, jackets, jumpsuits, lingerie, shirts, skirts, blouses, dresses, active-wear and much more. You name it and Marks & Spencer won't disappoint you. However, what they're really known for is their lingerie (soft, itch-free, and good quality).
