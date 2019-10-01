Poco Loco. A new addition to the city's culinary scene, Poco loco chemistry-based Spanish and Mexican tapas bar & cafe. This cosy cafe with smart and eye-pleasing decor is warm and inviting. Their cuisine is inspired by Latin American flavours, is what you can expect here. Their in-house mad scientist Dr loco offers some molecular concoctions. What caught my eye the moment I entered its chemistry classroom meets millennial cafe are the words written on the wall " According to chemistry, Alcohol Is a solution ". There is a wall mural showcasing Poco locos selection of molecular cocktails in the form of a periodic table which adds to it's quirkiness, the bay window space set with suede and velvet chairs were my favourite spot as it reminded me of my Euro trip days, the funky chandelier inspired by the structure of an organic compound is something that was a first for me, it was a perfect conversation starter for me and my friend as we could not stop looking around and falling in love with the place with every passing minute. Poco Loco is a place to surprise your taste buds, with experimental Spanish and Mexican influences. The ingredients used at Poco loco are made inhouse, be it their bread, spices or the bitters used in the bar. So what all did I try and love? - Rollo de aguacate Avocado rolls with chicken pate - Gambas al ajillo Prawns in sizzling olive oil with cayenne chilli and garlic served with Canarian Mojos. - A la gamba Marinated shrimps with Chipotle and Sriracha dressing topped with garlic and dine herbs. - Paella Valenciana Spain's national rice dish, it has 4 options to choose from. Chicken - seafood - veg - vegan. I tried the seafood one. - Tres leches Traditional Mexican three milk cake - Chocolate chilli peppers tart You need to try this. It's taking experimentation to a new level. They also have Jain menu for all you Hain diners and vegans they have you covered too. If you are looking for an experimental dining experience and you are a tapas fan then Poco loco is where you need to head to, it ticks off all the boxes that are needed to be ticked when it comes to " Is it that good? " Hell Yeah. The staff are efficient and always ready to help you choose what's good for your palate. Dr loco will help you decide what you should try. The menu is well decided and priced. What else do you want? Good music? They have you covered there also.