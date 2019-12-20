Go Sore Or Go Home: ITP Is The Workout That Promises To Transform Your Body

Unlike a gym {where there are high chances that you could get bored at some point}, the workout regime here involves an element of surprise in every session that keeps you motivated. From doing solo exercises, to partner exercises to sports drills, there is a sense of newness and a challenge in each session that results in better outcomes.

These workouts are completely based on body weight and Vineet monitors the form frame and range of each exercise at an individual level with each student. The motto at ITP ‘go sore or go home’, and Vineet warns you that while the first few classes may drain you out completely, the results you see will keep you going.

The class begins with a 30-minute warm-up set, which is intense and then the next 30 minutes are a surprise from circuit to station to HIIT to various other creative ways to work out. Throw in additional last five minutes to do what they call lateral breathing, where they work on your breathing and on cooling down.