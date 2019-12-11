Check Out A Pretty Decor And Organic Food At Birdsong Cafe

If you want to spend quality time with yourself and enjoy some delicious healthy organic food then Birdsong Cafe is the perfect go-to place. What attracted me the most about this cafe was it's unique under construction site look, beautiful ambience and decor. The bricked wall, long arched windows and fairy lights give you a pretty interesting feel of Goa. Oh! and you must check out the washroom which had old vintage light switch buttons. The entrance is gorgeous with a graffiti wall and some freshly baked food products placed beautifully on the display counter. This Cafe is favourite amongst celebrities as it is located in a very narrow quiet lane at Hill Road Bandra West Mumbai, in an isolated space near old heritage cottages. There is seating created on a level up which has a very cosy appeal. Here people can sneak in spend me-time without getting noticed or bothered by the crowd. Birdsong Cafe is an organic cafe which has a very extensive menu, that includes fresh organic foods and bakery items like cookies, muffins, cakes etc. The seating is very comfortable here, the furniture was classic and has a table service set up. This place is great for coffee and fresh bakes. In my personal experience, I feel the cafe lacked a bit in service as I felt the waiters could have known the menu better. As compared to other cafe's it also lacked a bit in presentation as all recommended signature beverages and signature dishes didn't stand out for me. I feel the way the entire decor is made interesting even the signature dish or beverage could have been made equally interesting. Now coming to the food this is what I tried: 1. Lemonade (Birdsong Cafe Signature Lime Juice) 3*/5 Rs 160 Decent drink 2. Birdsong signature Lemon Ginger 4*/5 Rs 200 The strong flavour of Ginger and lemon very refreshing but it lacked any fresh elements or simple presentation. 3. Vegetable loaded homemade quesadilla (whole wheat homemade quesadilla served with vegetable and tangy fruit salad.) 4*/5 Rs 350 This was very delicious. The vegetable quesadilla had tasty Rajma (beans) filling. The fresh fruit salad was tangy and spicy there were diced apple and pineapple flavour with a hint of chilli. Loaded with a spoon fill of Avacado paste and freshly chopped tomatoes covered with hung curd. Good dish. 4. We love Plantain Chips 4*/5 Rs 300 Lovely crispy and tasty Plantain Chips served with a tangy tamarind dip and sprinkled with dry chilli spice. My Experience: Place: Birdsong Cafe - The Organic Cafe Price: Moderate to Expensive Taste: Good but vs expectation it was not extraordinary Quality: Good Quantity: Good Service: Quick Staff: Friendly but needs to be trained more in terms of food served Gluten-Free options and Fresh bakes. Overall Value for Money 4*/5