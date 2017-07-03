#LBBLoves: An Interior Designer's Guide To A Day Well-Spent In Mumbai

7 AM: Flower Shopping In Dadar

The Trikaya store is a great spot to buy exotic flowers in the city. Think sunflowers, calla lilies and snapdragons. The best part is that they don’t leave a dent in the pocket. After this, it’s yoga and breakfast at The Yoga House in Bandra.

Price: Sunflowers INR 40 {4 pieces}, calla lilies INR 400 per bundle {10 pieces}

Other

Trikaya Agriculture

130/132, Great Western Building, 2nd floor, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai

10 AM: Picking Up Cloches In Pali Hill

You know how glass cloches – those bell jar-shaped glass containers which can hold anything from a seedling to dessert – make anything look chic, right? Kamal Steel Emporium is the best place to buy mini glass cloches in the city because it’s really hard to find the kind I like in India. {Today I was picking up a batch of 12 for a display window}.

Price: INR 100 {small}, INR 125 {medium}, INR 150 {large}

Electronics

Kamal Steel Emporium

Passion Flower, 44, Shop 4, Pali Mala Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

10.30 AM: Reviewing Custom-Made Cement Doorknobs

A meeting in the studio to review the design of cement knobs made by the amazing folks at Bharat Flooring and Tiles. They can custom-make anything in cement. Imagine the joy of an interior decorator.

Price: INR 1,500 upwards

Timings: Sundays closed, Mondays to Fridays; 10am to 6.30pm, Saturdays; 10am to 2am

Find them on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Check their website here.

Home Décor Stores

Bharat Floorings and Tiles

4.4

32, Ground Floor, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Next to Stock Exchange, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

12.05 PM: Meeting A Woodcarver In Mahim

Around noon, I make a quick stop to meet Akbar, the woodcarver in the line of stores along Mahim Causeway. One of the most talented woodcarvers I could recommend.

Price: On request

Home Décor Stores

Art Zone

50, Near Jama Masjid, Swami Vivekanand Road, C Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

1.15 PM: Checking Out Embroidery Over A Coffee

In the afternoon, I have a quick coffee meeting at Bad Cafe with Rooshad Shroff to review embroidery swatches on wood for his embroidered chairs. These chairs have very unusual and intricate detailed work which makes them one-of-a-kind.

Price: On request

Timings: Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 8pm

Find him on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Check out the website here.

Home Décor Stores

Rooshad Shroff Studio

302 Dalamal Chambers, 29 New Marine Lines, Mumbai

2.30 PM: Discussing Custom-Made Wall Lights

Back in the studio to eat lunch: a turkey socca roll from The Bombay Salad Company. Thank god for BSC and chef Karishma Dalal! This is followed by a conference call with lighting designer Nikhil Paul of Paul Matter to finalise patinas for some custom-design wall lights.

Price: On request

Contact them on info@paulmatter.com

Find them on Facebook here.

Check the website here.

Home Décor Stores

Paul Matter

    3.45 PM: Sourcing Antiques At Walkeshwar

    In the afternoon, I head to Mahendra Doshi Antiques to source furnishings for a project. Found myself a pair of Pierre Jeanneret chairs. These chairs are a collectible’s delight, keeping intact the antique look. This is the best place in the city to find some genuine antiques. Another bonus: the view of the Arabian sea from their property is to die for.

    #LBBTip: Find fantastic rare collectibles from ceramics, to mirrors and tribal art at this antique store.

    Price: INR 5,000 upwards

    Check out their website here.

    Furniture Stores

    Mahendra Doshi

    Giriraj Building, Basement, 201, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

    4.30 PM: Art-Gazing At Jhaveri Contemporary

    I can’t be in Walkeshwar and not stop by at one of the best contemporary art galleries in the city, Jhaveri Contemporary. I’m still dreaming of the work by Rana Begum, that I will hopefully bring home soon.

    Price: On request

    Timings: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 6pm

    Check their website here.

    Art Galleries

    Jhaveri Contemporary

    2, Krishna Niwas, 58, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

    6.00 PM: Book Shopping At Mozeb

    I picked up my copy of El Croquis, one of the best architecture magazines in the world, from the hole-in-the-wall bookstore, Mozeb. They have a great selection of design and architecture publications.

    Price: INR 3,800 approximately

    Timings: Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm

    Stationery Stores

    Mozeb Stationery And Novelty Center

    276/280, Podar Chambers, Sayed Abdulla Brelvi Road (Parsi Bazar Street), Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

    6.45 PM: Picking Up Custom-Made T-Shirts From Obataimu

    In the evening I head to pick up my custom t-shirts from Obataimu. In a city where basics are hard to find, Obataimu offers some incredible options for t-shirts, all custom-stitched. I may or may not be guilty of owning most of them.

    Price: INR 1,500 upwards for T-shirts

    Find them on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

    Check their website here.

    Clothing Stores

    Obataimu

    Machinery House, Ground Floor, 3 Bharucha Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

    image-map-default

    7.30 PM: Linen Shopping In Colaba

    In this city of extremes, I find stores that sell basics are the best resources. My absolute favorite to buy home linen is DIT Shop. Made by nuns from missionaries from South India, they stock the most delicate table mats with the most intricate crochet techniques – this is just the beginning of linen haven. After this, I’m calling it a day with Kale salad and dirty martinis at The Table.

    #LBBTip: This shop is more than 70 years old, and has an amazing collection of doilies and handkerchiefs.

    Price: INR 150 upwards for handkerchiefs

    Timings: Sundays closed; Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm

    Check out Ravi Vazirani’s other Mumbai finds on his Instagram handle here.

    Fabric Stores

    DIT

    1-A, Glamour House, Old Custom House Road, Colaba, Mumbai

