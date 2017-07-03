LBBLoves: An Interior Designer's Guide To A Day Well-Spent In Mumbai

In this city of extremes, I find stores that sell basics are the best resources. My absolute favorite to buy home linen is DIT Shop. Made by nuns from missionaries from South India, they stock the most delicate table mats with the most intricate crochet techniques – this is just the beginning of linen haven. After this, I’m calling it a day with Kale salad and dirty martinis at The Table.
#LBBTip: This shop is more than 70 years old, and has an amazing collection of doilies and handkerchiefs.
Price: INR 150 upwards for handkerchiefs
Timings: Sundays closed; Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm
Check out Ravi Vazirani’s other Mumbai finds on his Instagram handle here.
Comments (0)