You've Gotta Try International Cheesy Pasta At This Cafe In Vashi!

Cafes

Moneyball Eatery & Bar

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 41, 1st Floor, Sector 19 E, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Craving for a cheesy pasta? I Had this Super Delish Pasta at The MoneyBall in Vashi which is a combination of the local flavors and spices with a Cheesy Sauce. The fusion of this Gourmet Dish with our Desi flavors turned out to be absolutely perfect. It has become my Favourite Pink Sauce Pasta. -International Rasta Pasta(Veg):-₹290

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

