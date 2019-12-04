Craving for a cheesy pasta? I Had this Super Delish Pasta at The MoneyBall in Vashi which is a combination of the local flavors and spices with a Cheesy Sauce. The fusion of this Gourmet Dish with our Desi flavors turned out to be absolutely perfect. It has become my Favourite Pink Sauce Pasta. -International Rasta Pasta(Veg):-₹290
You've Gotta Try International Cheesy Pasta At This Cafe In Vashi!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Moneyball Eatery & Bar
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)