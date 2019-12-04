You've Gotta Try International Cheesy Pasta At This Cafe In Vashi!

Craving for a cheesy pasta? I Had this Super Delish Pasta at The MoneyBall in Vashi which is a combination of the local flavors and spices with a Cheesy Sauce. The fusion of this Gourmet Dish with our Desi flavors turned out to be absolutely perfect. It has become my Favourite Pink Sauce Pasta. -International Rasta Pasta(Veg):-₹290