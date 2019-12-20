Invest In Your Smile By Visiting Therapeuo Dental & Multispeciality Clinic!

Visiting the Dentist is something I was familiar with since childhood. Having terrible teeth, plates and braces were part of my daily routine! Over these years I have changed at least 3 dentists. Recently I was recommended Therapeuo by a dear friend who had visited them and loved their service! Having had my braces off 2 years ago, I yet wasn't comfortable with the way my smile looked and decided to give them a shot! The team at Therapeutic is very warm and patient, they made me go through a 35 point checklist of all my dental problems and guided me in the right manner. I then got to know that I yet have miles to go until I get the perfect smile! They also play your favourite music while you're getting your service done so that one can be a bit more at ease! Further on, I underwent their clean up process and also experienced a full mouth x-ray which was taken via their OPG Machine. They also happen to be the only clinic in Bombay to be NABH accredited which made me trust them even more! I recommend Therapeuo to everyone looking out for a cost-effective and friendly dentist! Follow them on social media to know more.