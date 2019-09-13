This Newbie In Bandra Has A Great Decor & Amazing Food

Went to this place last evening. Great decor and amazing food to choose from. Situated inside Cest La Vie in Pali Hill awaits this lovely experience. Started with sriracha tahini cottage cheese - a mixture of Mediterranean with Thai. Cottage cheese gets the apt sriracha gravy. Mai tai Mushroom bruschetta was amazing too. Tried with the Wasabi Edemiime hummus which was spicy and a kick on the palate. Cocktails would recommend the Cest La Vie special where you can have the gin lavender and blueberry with wine mixture. An overview is a must-visit here. Refreshing and nicely done up place with the quirky interiors.