Giani Ice Cream Comes To Borivali West!

Giani is a popular ice cream brand that is spreading love & happiness since 1956. They have over 60 years of experience & have 100 plus outlets across India. This place is a paradise for dessert lovers & seeing the various colours/flavours you’ll start drooling over these beauties instantly. It’s simply irresistible. We tried the following flavours:- * Caramel Mocha Fudge * Gulkand, Malai & Kesar Pista Kulfi. * Tutti Fruit Sundae * Giani Special * Kesar Falooda * Rainbow Casita * Triple Scoop ( Bubble gum, Cotton candy & white chocolate) This place is magical & I felt like a baby with so many flavours on offer. For once I was like forget the calories & let my tummy be satisfied with these beauties. A great dessert parlour where you get desserts, kulfis & fudge to be enjoyed by all age groups. Thank you for this lovely experience.