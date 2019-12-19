Is It An Ice-Cream Parlour Or A Bakery? Even Better, It's An Ice-Cream Bakery!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place has opened in Mulund in October and the owner himself takes part in the hospitality and service giving it a personal touch. They use fresh seasonal fruits and cakes, chocolate, biscuits, and other products to make and bake. these products come freshly made from a company factory in Bhandup and are delivered to the branches. Tried the fresh ice cream of Mango which was stoned properly and made smooth without a piece of fruit coming in the bite. It was super perfect and fresh The chocolate milkshake was superb and freshly made Their Shooters are very different and a must try. The best thing which we completely recommend and love was the Chocolate Asteroid ice cream with nuts and brownie. It has Oreo Choc, ice cream, brownie and nuts and it's so comforting and a complete chocolate porn Loved the New Yorker too!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default