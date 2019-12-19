Is It An Ice-Cream Parlour Or A Bakery? Even Better, It's An Ice-Cream Bakery!

This place has opened in Mulund in October and the owner himself takes part in the hospitality and service giving it a personal touch. They use fresh seasonal fruits and cakes, chocolate, biscuits, and other products to make and bake. these products come freshly made from a company factory in Bhandup and are delivered to the branches. Tried the fresh ice cream of Mango which was stoned properly and made smooth without a piece of fruit coming in the bite. It was super perfect and fresh The chocolate milkshake was superb and freshly made Their Shooters are very different and a must try. The best thing which we completely recommend and love was the Chocolate Asteroid ice cream with nuts and brownie. It has Oreo Choc, ice cream, brownie and nuts and it's so comforting and a complete chocolate porn Loved the New Yorker too!