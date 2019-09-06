Best Of Italian Cuisine With A Vintage Touch!

The place is located in the hub of Powai where all other well-known Restaurants and outlets are present. Always had Mia Cucina on my list for a long time and finally getting to be here is very special. The place serves authentic Italian delicacy making it a one of kind Restaurant in Mumbai. The interiors of the place are quite raw with dim lights Making it look and feel like a classic Street style Italian restaurant. Love the interiors and the music is so apt to the decor you are surely going to love your dining experience. The staff is very courteous and very quick in their service. Do trust their suggestions as it's going to make it difficult to choose with a wide range of dishes on their menu. Must try would be, 1- Negroni - 4/5. a classic gin-based cocktail having strong flavours with a touch of lemon. 2- Caramel Buttered Whiskey - 5/5 Whiskey based cocktail having a flavor of caramelized butter and it's blended in with the Whiskey. 3- Ravioli al Funghi Croccanti - 5/5. Ravioli is a kind of pasta which a stuffing which is then covered with a pasta sheet which is then deep-fried with a stuffing of Mushroom with the added mushroom sauce making it in a very subtle way. Totally loved it 4-Speidi di Gamberi alla Griglia - 5/5 A very classic grilled prawns dish which is spicy and the prawns have a great crunchiness making it amazing. 5-Chorizo - 5/5. Traditional flatbread pizza with marinara sauce and pickled pork sausages. 6-Pappardelle e Pollo - 5/5 My personal favorite dish here. Hand-pulled pasta sheet with a white carbonara sauce with basil. A must-must try. 7- Panna Cotta -5/5. The most traditional dessert of Italy is Pana Cotta which is very well made it's surely going to melt in your mouth. 8- Blueberry cheesecake- 5/5. An Italian meal is incomplete without a Blueberry Cheesecake. Totally loved it. A special thanks and mention to Alwin for making our dining experience a special one.