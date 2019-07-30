Enjoy Some Amazing Italian Delights At This Cafe In Borivali

I recently visited That Italian Place with my friends and the experience was extraordinary. It is probably the best place for Italian cuisine in Borivali West. The ambience gives you positive vibes. The staff is humble too. Overall, it is a good place to chill with your friends. What I had : -Volcano Pizza: The combination of Chicken Tikka, Olives and Mushroom made it amazing. A go-to if you want something spicy. It was just phenomenal. -Barbeque Prawns Pizza (Recommended): If you want to go for a seafood option, this is the best thing you can go for. The prawns were well cooked. This was the best thing I had here.