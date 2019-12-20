This shop in Malad offers a lot of pure linen fabric, which you can get stitched at the shop itself. A set of trousers for men will set you back by around INR 900.
Head To RajKamal For Linen Trousers, Dresses And Jackets Made-To-Order
What Makes It Awesome
Anything Else?
Their collection is quite affordable. You can get linen jackets made to measure, casual shirts, linen shorts, formals for men and women, dresses for women, and long kurtas as well.
What's My Pro Tip?
Bargain! They will haggle on the prices, but it's worth it for a beautiful new linen dress.
