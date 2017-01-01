Grab A Quick Dessert With The Nutella Shakes And Cupcakes At This Juhu Cafe

Located near Iskcon Temple in Juhu, this quaint little cafe in Juhu is perfect to spend your evenings at. It’s completely vegetarian, and has the most delicious cupcakes, cakes, and cupcake shakes. Done up beautifully with white brick walls, when here, you have to try their cupcake shakes. However, they’re only available from evening to night. You should also try the Nutella brownies and Nutella chocolates here.