In Bandra? Shop Local At This Fabric Store That's Nearly Two Decades Old

We're all about the customised life. And if you've always loved getting your clothes stitched and made to measure, then head on over to Jagrati, a fabric store with a wide variety of options in Bandra. It's a hidden gem that's been around for over 17 years! The prices here range from INR 50 to INR 400 for all their materials and fabrics. They also have a range of saris starting at INR 250 and Kurtis from INR 350 which are simple and great for daily wear is ethnic is your vibe. Men, you'll even get your formal shirts here. If you're shopping for your home, head check out their range of rugs, towels, bedsheets and upholstery. The best part? The staff here are well versed in the fabrics and materials they sell and can totally advise you on what would work for your home needs. We like that this place is cost effective and fuss free. So if you're looking to purchase fabrics, you could give it a shot!