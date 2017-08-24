Jambrung Village In Karjat Is Green, Isolated, And Only Three Hours Away

Verdant hills, a lush countryside, a gushing river and clouds swirling above the winding roads – and all this, less than 100km from Mumbai. This is a beautiful spot to find a spot of nature.

This spot is ideal for backpackers, adventurers and those who are religiously inclined. The massive Bhimashankar range beckons invitingly over us. But beware, there are no fancy lodgings to be found here. You will just find some home-stays, so best to make a one-day trip of it.